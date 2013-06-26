FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
London Stock Exchange mulls expansion in commodities futures
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2013 / 12:25 PM / in 4 years

London Stock Exchange mulls expansion in commodities futures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange may look to develop more commodity futures contracts after launching a durum wheat contract earlier this year, an exchange spokesman said on Wednesday.

“Expanding our range of commodity derivatives is something we’re considering, but we haven’t made announcements on any products beyond our durum wheat futures,” a spokesman said.

The exchange launched a contract for durum wheat in January and volumes so far have been light.

Rival exchange NYSE Euronext has a Paris-based wheat contract which provides the benchmark for European prices.

InterContinentalExchange Inc. is in the process of acquiring NYSE Euronext which could lead to it having to shed the Paris-based agricultural commodity contracts.

The London Stock Exchange spokesman declined to comment on whether it might consider acquiring the contracts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.