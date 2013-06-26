London Stock Exchange mulls expansion in commodities futures

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange may look to develop more commodity futures contracts after launching a durum wheat contract earlier this year, an exchange spokesman said on Wednesday.

“Expanding our range of commodity derivatives is something we’re considering, but we haven’t made announcements on any products beyond our durum wheat futures,” a spokesman said.

The exchange launched a contract for durum wheat in January and volumes so far have been light.

Rival exchange NYSE Euronext has a Paris-based wheat contract which provides the benchmark for European prices.

InterContinentalExchange Inc. is in the process of acquiring NYSE Euronext which could lead to it having to shed the Paris-based agricultural commodity contracts.

The London Stock Exchange spokesman declined to comment on whether it might consider acquiring the contracts.