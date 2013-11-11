FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Oil jumps as Iran nuclear deal fails; corn up too
#Basic Materials
November 11, 2013 / 9:36 PM / 4 years ago

COMMODITIES-Oil jumps as Iran nuclear deal fails; corn up too

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Oil rallied for a second
straight session on Monday after the West's failure to reach a
nuclear deal with Iran reignited worries about Middle East crude
supplies, and corn prices rose on concerns about U.S. stockpiles
of the feed grain.
    Copper edged higher as a weak dollar and a pickup in factory
output in China helped offset fears that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will start paring its economic stimulus as soon as next
month. 
    Natural gas futures also closed up for a fifth straight day
as the onset of colder weather indicated more demand for heating
in key U.S. consuming regions. 
    Cocoa bucked the higher trend in commodities, tumbling on
both sides of the Atlantic after U.S. data from last week showed
fears of a short supply drove speculators to build
extraordinarily bullish positions in the confection and beverage
material. 
    The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index 
settled up 0.14 percent, with 10 out of the 19 commodities it
tracks finishing in positive territory.
    Corn dominated gains on the CRB, rising nearly 2
percent. Cocoa led losses, slipping more than 2 percent.
    Oil's benchmark Brent crude rose more than $1 per barrel
after Iran and six world powers fell short of reaching a deal on
Tehran's nuclear program.
    Sanctions against Iran have helped support Brent prices by
removing more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil from
world markets. Any rise in Iranian supply could push oil prices
lower, analysts say.
    Talks between Iran and western nations will resume on Nov.
20. In the meantime Iran said it would allow United Nations
inspectors "managed access" to a uranium mine and heavy-water
plant within three months. 
    "If we do get an agreement, where they ease some of the
sanctions, you'll see that reflected in the price of Brent,"
said Gene McGillian, analyst with Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut. "Time will tell whether the Iranians will let
people in to explore their nuclear sites."
    Brent settled up $1.28 per barrel at $106.40, after
trading as high as $106.47. On Friday, Brent hit a four-month
low, then rebounded to close the day up $1.66, although it
posted a fourth straight decline on the week. 
    Corn posted its biggest daily gain since August as commodity
funds covered their short positions in the grain after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture last week forecast domestic corn
stocks below trade expectations.
    The front-month corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade,
December settled up 8 cents at $4.34-3/4 a bushel, after
reaching $4.37-1/4, its highest since Oct. 28. 
    
    Prices at 4:06 p.m. EDT (2106 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
US crude              95.07     0.47   0.5%    3.5%
Brent crude         106.47     1.35   1.3%   -4.2%
Natural gas           3.574    0.015   0.4%    6.7%
                                                          
US gold             1281.10    -3.50  -0.3%  -23.6%
Gold                1283.31    -5.29  -0.4%  -23.4%
US Copper              3.26     0.01   0.2%  -10.8%
LME Copper         7173.00     5.50   0.1%   -9.6%
Dollar               81.062   -0.236  -0.3%    5.6%
CRB              274.778    0.392   0.1%   -6.9%
                                                          
US corn               434.75     8.00   1.9%  -37.7%
US soybeans          1308.00     2.00   0.2%   -7.8%
US wheat              646.25    -3.50  -0.5%  -16.9%
                                                          
US Coffee            103.25    -0.80  -0.8%  -28.2%
US Cocoa            2586.00   -61.00  -2.3%   15.7%
US Sugar              17.97    -0.11  -0.6%   -7.9%
                                                          
US silver            21.282   21.069   1.6%  -29.6%
US platinum         1432.40   -10.50   0.0%   -6.9%
US palladium         754.55    -3.35  -0.4%    7.3%

 (Editing by Jim Marshall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
