COMMODITIES-Oil 2-day rally ends, metals down too; arabica soars
November 12, 2013 / 10:51 PM / 4 years ago

COMMODITIES-Oil 2-day rally ends, metals down too; arabica soars

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday,
snapping a two-day rally, and copper also ended down as
investors pared risk taking on speculation that U.S. Federal
Reserve may ease up on its  monetary stimulus program.
    Tapering the stimulus would reduce the supply of easy money,
likely lessening investment inflows into risky assets such as
commodities, traders said. Gold , a hedge against
the dollar, fell as the U.S. currency gained strength on the
potential for a Fed tightening.  
    "It's not good for any risk asset," Bob Yawger, director of
commodity futures at Mizuho Securities in New York, said, as
traders parsed comments from Minneapolis Fed President Narayana
Kocherlakota and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart for clues
on where the central bank stood on the stimulus. 
    The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index 
settled down 0.5 percent, with losses in 12 out of the 19
commodities it tracks.
    Silver  led losses on the CRB, falling nearly
3 percent.
    Arabica coffee bucked the trend, surging almost 3
percent on short-covering after a seven-year low hit by the
market last week. 
    In oil, U.S. crude futures fell more than 2 percent, to
4-1/2-month low.
    Oil was also pressured by expectations of higher U.S. crude
stockpiles. A preliminary poll of Reuters analysts forecast a 1
million-barrel rise in stocks when the U.S. Energy Information
Administration publishes its data on Thursday. 
    U.S. crude for December delivery fell $2.10 to
settle at $93.04 per barrel.
    Benchmark Brent crude gave up 59 cents to settle the
December contract at $105.81 a barrel. 
    In copper, the metal's benchmark three-month contract in
London ended at $7,120 a tonne, down 0.74 percent from
Monday's close of $7,173. 
    Prices at 5:16 p.m. EDT (2216 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
US crude              93.01    -2.13  -2.2%    1.3%
Brent crude         106.13    -0.27  -0.3%   -4.5%
Natural gas           3.617    0.043   1.2%    7.9%
                                                          
US gold             1271.20    -9.90  -0.8%  -24.1%
Gold                1266.85    -0.76  -0.1%  -24.3%
US Copper              3.23    -0.03  -0.8%  -11.5%
LME Copper         7120.00   -53.00  -0.7%  -10.2%
Dollar               81.140    0.050   0.1%    5.7%
CRB              273.427   -1.352  -0.5%   -7.3%
                                                          
US corn               432.25    -2.50  -0.6%  -38.1%
US soybeans          1319.25    11.25   0.9%   -7.0%
US wheat              645.25    -1.00  -0.2%  -17.1%
                                                          
US Coffee            105.80     2.55   2.5%  -26.4%
US Cocoa            2607.00    21.00   0.8%   16.6%
US Sugar              17.87    -0.10  -0.6%   -8.4%
                                                          
US silver            20.778    0.504  -2.4%  -31.7%
US platinum         1439.60     7.20   0.0%   -6.4%
US palladium         742.35   -12.20  -1.6%    5.5%

 (Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
