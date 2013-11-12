COMMODITIES-Oil 2-day rally ends, metals down too; arabica soars

By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday, snapping a two-day rally, and copper also ended down as investors pared risk taking on speculation that U.S. Federal Reserve may ease up on its monetary stimulus program. Tapering the stimulus would reduce the supply of easy money, likely lessening investment inflows into risky assets such as commodities, traders said. Gold , a hedge against the dollar, fell as the U.S. currency gained strength on the potential for a Fed tightening. "It's not good for any risk asset," Bob Yawger, director of commodity futures at Mizuho Securities in New York, said, as traders parsed comments from Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart for clues on where the central bank stood on the stimulus. The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index settled down 0.5 percent, with losses in 12 out of the 19 commodities it tracks. Silver led losses on the CRB, falling nearly 3 percent. Arabica coffee bucked the trend, surging almost 3 percent on short-covering after a seven-year low hit by the market last week. In oil, U.S. crude futures fell more than 2 percent, to 4-1/2-month low. Oil was also pressured by expectations of higher U.S. crude stockpiles. A preliminary poll of Reuters analysts forecast a 1 million-barrel rise in stocks when the U.S. Energy Information Administration publishes its data on Thursday. U.S. crude for December delivery fell $2.10 to settle at $93.04 per barrel. Benchmark Brent crude gave up 59 cents to settle the December contract at $105.81 a barrel. In copper, the metal's benchmark three-month contract in London ended at $7,120 a tonne, down 0.74 percent from Monday's close of $7,173. Prices at 5:16 p.m. EDT (2216 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 93.01 -2.13 -2.2% 1.3% Brent crude 106.13 -0.27 -0.3% -4.5% Natural gas 3.617 0.043 1.2% 7.9% US gold 1271.20 -9.90 -0.8% -24.1% Gold 1266.85 -0.76 -0.1% -24.3% US Copper 3.23 -0.03 -0.8% -11.5% LME Copper 7120.00 -53.00 -0.7% -10.2% Dollar 81.140 0.050 0.1% 5.7% CRB 273.427 -1.352 -0.5% -7.3% US corn 432.25 -2.50 -0.6% -38.1% US soybeans 1319.25 11.25 0.9% -7.0% US wheat 645.25 -1.00 -0.2% -17.1% US Coffee 105.80 2.55 2.5% -26.4% US Cocoa 2607.00 21.00 0.8% 16.6% US Sugar 17.87 -0.10 -0.6% -8.4% US silver 20.778 0.504 -2.4% -31.7% US platinum 1439.60 7.20 0.0% -6.4% US palladium 742.35 -12.20 -1.6% 5.5% (Editing by Steve Orlofsky)