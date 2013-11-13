COMMODITIES-Oil up on Libyan worries; gold snaps 4-day drop

By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Oil closed higher on Wednesday rebounding from the previous session's loss in reaction to disruptions in exports from Libya, while gold rose to snap a four-day losing streak as investors bought it to hedge against the falling dollar. Copper tumbled to its lowest level in three months after a U.S. Federal Reserve official raised the prospect of a retreat from monetary stimulus next month. Uncertainties about policy reforms in China and weak euro zone factory output also weighed on the metal. Arabica coffee, white sugar and soybeans led losses in the crop markets. The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index settled barely changed after nine of the markets it tracked ended lower while 10 others rose. U.S. crude oil, the largest weighted component of the CRB, protected the index's downside, rising 1 percent. Oil rallied as support from shipment disruptions in Libya exceeded pressure from forecasts for larger U.S. crude stockpiles. Libyan exports remain disrupted by strikes and protests, and the head of Italian oil company Eni SpA ENI.MI said the situation was getting worse. U.S. crude rose 84 cents to settle at $93.88 a barrel. It had fallen more than $2 a barrel Tuesday to a 4-1/2-month low. London-traded Brent crude, the more important benchmark for oil, gained $1.31, or 1.2 percent, to finish at $107.12. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 closed down 2 percent at $6,980 a tonne, after touching a low of $6,956, the weakest since Aug. 7. Copper extended losses from the previous session when it broke through its 100-day moving average of $7,118. The move lower sent the market crashing through the floor of a $7,000 to $7,420 range it had held since early August. In gold, the spot price of the precious metal gained 0.2 percent to $1,281.79 an ounce by 5:30 p.m EST. Prices at 5:49 p.m. EDT (2249 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 93.88 0.84 0.9% -/-% Brent crude 107.12 1.31 1.2% - Natural gas 3.566 -0.051 1.4% - Gold 1281.99 3.38 0.3% -23.4% US Copper 3.16 -0.07 -2.3% -13.5% LME Copper 6980.00 -140.00 -2.0% -12.0% Dollar 80.781 -0.408 -0.5% 5.2% CRB 273.489 0.062 0.0% -7.3% US corn 429.75 -2.00 -0.5% -38.5% US soybeans 1319.75 0.50 0.0% -7.0% US wheat 645.50 0.25 0.0% -17.0% US Coffee 103.05 -2.75 -2.6% -28.3% US Cocoa 2647.00 40.00 1.5% 18.4% US Sugar 17.80 -0.07 -0.4% -8.8% US silver 20.442 20.234 1.6% -32.4% US platinum 1432.00 -7.60 0.0% -6.9% US palladium 735.45 -6.90 -0.9% 4.6% (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)