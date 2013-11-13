FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Oil up on Libyan worries; gold snaps 4-day drop
November 13, 2013 / 11:11 PM / 4 years ago

COMMODITIES-Oil up on Libyan worries; gold snaps 4-day drop

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Oil closed higher on Wednesday
rebounding from the previous session's loss in reaction to
disruptions in exports from  Libya, while gold rose to snap a
four-day losing streak as investors bought it to hedge against
the falling dollar.
    Copper tumbled to its lowest level in three months after a
U.S. Federal Reserve official raised the prospect of a retreat
from monetary stimulus next month. Uncertainties about policy
reforms in China and weak euro zone factory output also weighed 
on the metal.
    Arabica coffee, white sugar and soybeans
 led losses in the crop markets.  
    The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index 
settled barely changed after nine of the markets it tracked
ended lower while 10 others rose.
    U.S. crude oil, the largest weighted component of the CRB,
protected the index's downside, rising 1 percent.
    Oil rallied as support from shipment disruptions in Libya
exceeded pressure from forecasts for larger U.S. crude
stockpiles.
    Libyan exports remain disrupted by strikes and protests, and
the head of Italian oil company Eni SpA ENI.MI said the
situation was getting worse.
    U.S. crude rose 84 cents to settle at $93.88 a
barrel. It had fallen more than $2 a barrel Tuesday to a
4-1/2-month low.
    London-traded Brent crude, the more important
benchmark for oil, gained $1.31, or 1.2 percent, to finish at
$107.12. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 closed
down 2 percent at $6,980 a tonne, after touching a low of
$6,956, the weakest since Aug. 7.
    Copper extended losses from the previous session when it
broke through its 100-day moving average of $7,118. The move
lower sent the market crashing through the floor of a $7,000 to
$7,420 range it had held since early August. 
    In gold, the spot price of the precious metal gained
0.2 percent to $1,281.79 an ounce by 5:30 p.m EST. 
    Prices at 5:49 p.m. EDT (2249 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
US crude              93.88     0.84   0.9%    -/-%
Brent crude         107.12     1.31   1.2%     -
Natural gas           3.566   -0.051   1.4%     -
                                                          
Gold                1281.99     3.38   0.3%  -23.4%
US Copper              3.16    -0.07  -2.3%  -13.5%
LME Copper         6980.00  -140.00  -2.0%  -12.0%
Dollar               80.781   -0.408  -0.5%    5.2%
CRB              273.489    0.062   0.0%   -7.3%
                                                          
US corn               429.75    -2.00  -0.5%  -38.5%
US soybeans          1319.75     0.50   0.0%   -7.0%
US wheat              645.50     0.25   0.0%  -17.0%
                                                          
US Coffee            103.05    -2.75  -2.6%  -28.3%
US Cocoa            2647.00    40.00   1.5%   18.4%
US Sugar              17.80    -0.07  -0.4%   -8.8%
                                                          
US silver            20.442   20.234   1.6%  -32.4%
US platinum         1432.00    -7.60   0.0%   -6.9%
US palladium         735.45    -6.90  -0.9%    4.6%

 (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
