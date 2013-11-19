COMMODITIES-Index sinks to more than 1-year low as energy sectors weigh

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A benchmark commodities index sank to the lowest level since June 2012 on Tuesday as a weak cash market weighed on natural gas futures and easing supply concerns pressured Brent crude oil. The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index touched a more than one-year low of 272.3570 and closed down 0.2 percent at 272.4745 as nine of its 19 components fell. Commodities markets tracked with global financial markets, as stocks dipped amid signs of tepid economic growth. Slowing emerging markets are dragging on the world's economic recovery and advanced nations remain hampered by the debt crisis, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said. A U.S. Federal Reserve official said the central bank needs to wait until next year to begin dialing back its massive bond-buying program. Commodities losses came in the face of support from a slightly weaker U.S. dollar. The softer currency encourages buying of dollar-traded commodities, making them less expensive to holders of other currencies. ENERGY MARKETS FLAG Natural gas led the day's declines, as a weak cash prices offset forecasts for colder weather and the prospect of higher demand. "I would have thought that the below normal temps in the six to 10's (day forecast) would have the bulls running, but (Henry) Hub cash is keeping a lid on NYMEX futures," Drew Wozniak, vice president at ICAP Energy, said in a report. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 6.1 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $3.556 per million British thermal units Brent crude futures dropped more than $1 a barrel as exports from Libya's western Mellitah port resumed following protests and as dealers eyed the potential for easing of sanctions against Iran. January Brent crude fell $1.55 to settle at $106.92 a barrel, for a third straight session loss. "The bearish news out of Libya is really weighing on the Brent," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. "That resumption (of exports) is helping to pressure it right now, as well as the hopes for the Iran meetings tomorrow." Talks are set to begin on Wednesday between Iran and six major world powers to broker an interim deal on the oil-rich country's nuclear program. METALS REVERSE LOSSES Gold inched up, stabilizing after the previous day's losses. Investor focus was expected to shift on Wednesday to the reading the Fed's October meeting minutes for clues about its future monetary policy. Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,274.44 an ounce by 3:05 p.m. EST (2005 GMT), after Monday's 1.2 percent drop. Copper futures finished little-changed, recovering from more than three-month low of $6,910 a tonne on short-covering. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange finished down 0.1 percent at $6,970. CORN, WHEAT RECOVER Technical support lifted corn and wheat prices after losses during previous session, while soybeans sank on concerns over export sales. "It seems like the trade is buying corn and selling beans against it," said Garret Toay, risk management consultant at Toay Commodities Futures Group. "The focus is starting to shift to South America. With weather being benign down there, you are seeing a bit of a unwind of that (long soy/short corn) trade." CBOT wheat posted its biggest gain a month to settle up 8 cents to $6.50-1/4 a bushel. Chicago Board of Trade corn for December delivery settled up 5-3/4 cents at $4.17-3/4 a bushel after touching a more than three-year low of $4.10-3/4 in over three years in overnight trading. CBOT January soybean futures ended down 11-1/4 cents at $12.76-1/4 a bushel. During Tuesday's session, prices fell below key support at their 200-day moving average for the first time since Nov. 8 but closed above that technical point. Elsewhere in commodities, cocoa prices rose for a sixth straight session to a two-year peak on global supply concerns. Prices at 4:50 p.m. EDT (2149 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 93.35 0.32 0.3% 1.7% Brent crude 107.09 -1.38 -1.3% -3.6% Natural gas 3.556 -0.061 -1.7% 6.1% US gold 1273.50 1.20 0.1% -24.0% Gold 1275.06 0.42 0.0% -23.9% US Copper 3.16 0.01 0.3% -13.6% LME Copper 6970.00 -5.00 -0.1% -12.1% Dollar 80.655 -0.170 -0.2% 5.1% CRB 272.475 -0.448 -0.2% -7.6% US corn 417.75 5.75 1.4% -40.2% US soybeans 1276.25 -11.00 -0.9% -10.0% US wheat 650.25 8.00 1.3% -16.4% US Coffee 104.65 -1.10 -1.0% -27.2% US Cocoa 2795.00 15.00 0.5% 25.0% US Sugar 17.65 -0.10 -0.6% -9.5% US silver 20.334 20.130 1.6% -32.7% US platinum 1419.90 8.90 0.0% -7.7% US palladium 721.90 5.15 0.7% 2.6% (Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Andrew Hay)