COMMODITIES-Gold tumbles as Fed minutes hint stimulus cut; oil up

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Gold fell over 2 percent on Wednesday to a four-month low, and silver and a few base metals also slipped, as minutes from the Federal Reserve's October meeting reinforced speculation about a U.S. stimulus cutback. Oil prices rose, with benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea gaining more than 1 percent, after a U.S. official said it would be "very hard" to get a nuclear agreement this week with oil producer Iran. A smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. crude stockpiles also provided support. On New York's softs markets, cocoa rose for a seventh straight day to touch a two-year high on supply concerns, and arabica coffee jumped on technically driven short-covering. Corn and soybeans rebounded from early losses to close slightly lower in Chicago. The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index settled up 0.3 percent, helped by the broad gains in cocoa, coffee and other markets such as natural gas and heating oil. Gas had the largest advance, rising more than 3 percent after colder U.S. weather forecasts for this week and next raised the potential for more use of heating in homes and businesses. Gold had its sharpest daily drop in nearly two months after minutes of the Federal Reserve's October meeting showed that U.S. central bankers felt they could decide to start scaling back monetary stimulus at one of their next few meetings. The spot price of bullion slid below the $1,250 mark for the first time since July 10 and was on track for its biggest one-day drop since Oct. 1. It was down 2.4 percent at $1,244.56 an ounce by 2:46 p.m. EST (1924 GMT), having hit a four-month low of $1,240.69 earlier. Gold, which has been ultrasensitive to the prospect of the Fed scaling back its quantitative easing, sharply underperformed other financial markets after the news. U.S. equities and Treasuries prices were both down around 0.5 percent, while the dollar rose 0.5 percent. Silver joined the selloff in gold, falling 1.4 percent on the spot market to below $12.45 an ounce. Aluminum closed down $12 at $1,781 a tonne and nickel fell $100 to $13,530 a tonne. Prices at 4:10 p.m. EDT (2108 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 93.34 -0.01 0.0% 1.7% Brent crude 107.87 0.95 0.9% -2.9% Natural gas 3.674 0.118 3.3% 9.6% US gold 1258.00 -15.50 -1.2% -24.9% Gold 1245.31 -29.33 -2.3% -25.6% US Copper 3.16 0.00 0.1% -13.5% LME Copper 6996.00 26.00 0.4% -11.8% Dollar 81.032 0.328 0.4% 5.6% CRB 273.300 0.826 0.3% -7.4% US corn 417.00 -0.75 -0.2% -40.3% US soybeans 1273.75 -2.50 -0.2% -10.2% US wheat 647.25 -3.00 -0.5% -16.8% US Coffee 107.35 2.70 2.6% -25.3% US Cocoa 2810.00 15.00 0.5% 25.7% US Sugar 17.60 -0.05 -0.3% -9.8% US platinum 1399.60 -20.30 0.0% -9.0% US palladium 713.85 -8.05 -1.1% 1.5% (Editing by Jim Marshall)