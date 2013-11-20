FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Gold tumbles as Fed minutes hint stimulus cut; oil up
November 20, 2013 / 9:31 PM / 4 years ago

COMMODITIES-Gold tumbles as Fed minutes hint stimulus cut; oil up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Gold fell over 2 percent on
Wednesday to a four-month low, and silver and a few base metals
also slipped, as minutes from the Federal Reserve's October
meeting reinforced speculation about a U.S. stimulus cutback.
    Oil prices rose, with benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's
North Sea gaining more than 1 percent, after a U.S.
official said it would be "very hard" to get a nuclear agreement
this week with oil producer Iran. A smaller-than-expected rise
in U.S. crude stockpiles also provided support. 
    On New York's softs markets, cocoa rose for a seventh
straight day to touch a two-year high on supply concerns, and
arabica coffee jumped on technically driven
short-covering.
    Corn and soybeans rebounded from early losses to close
slightly lower in Chicago. 
    The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index 
settled up 0.3 percent, helped by the broad gains in cocoa,
coffee and other markets such as natural gas and heating oil.
Gas had the largest advance, rising more than 3 percent after
colder U.S. weather forecasts for this week and next raised the
potential for more use of heating in homes and businesses.
    Gold had its sharpest daily drop in nearly two months after
minutes of the Federal Reserve's October meeting showed that
U.S. central bankers felt they could decide to start scaling
back monetary stimulus at one of their next few meetings.
 
    The spot price of bullion slid below the $1,250 mark for the
first time since July 10 and was on track for its biggest
one-day drop since Oct. 1. It was down 2.4 percent at $1,244.56
an ounce by 2:46 p.m. EST (1924 GMT), having hit a four-month
low of $1,240.69 earlier. 
    Gold, which has been ultrasensitive to the prospect of the
Fed scaling back its quantitative easing, sharply underperformed
other financial markets after the news. U.S. equities and
Treasuries prices were both down around 0.5 percent, while the
dollar rose 0.5 percent.
    Silver joined the selloff in gold, falling 1.4 percent on
the spot market to below $12.45 an ounce. Aluminum
 closed down $12 at $1,781 a tonne and nickel 
fell $100 to $13,530 a tonne.
    Prices at 4:10 p.m. EDT (2108 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
US crude              93.34    -0.01   0.0%    1.7%
Brent crude         107.87     0.95   0.9%   -2.9%
Natural gas           3.674    0.118   3.3%    9.6%
                                                          
US gold             1258.00   -15.50  -1.2%  -24.9%
Gold                1245.31   -29.33  -2.3%  -25.6%
US Copper              3.16     0.00   0.1%  -13.5%
LME Copper         6996.00    26.00   0.4%  -11.8%
Dollar               81.032    0.328   0.4%    5.6%
CRB              273.300    0.826   0.3%   -7.4%
                                                          
US corn               417.00    -0.75  -0.2%  -40.3%
US soybeans          1273.75    -2.50  -0.2%  -10.2%
US wheat              647.25    -3.00  -0.5%  -16.8%
                                                          
US Coffee            107.35     2.70   2.6%  -25.3%
US Cocoa            2810.00    15.00   0.5%   25.7%
US Sugar              17.60    -0.05  -0.3%   -9.8%
                                                          
US platinum         1399.60    -20.30  0.0%   -9.0%
US palladium         713.85    -8.05  -1.1%    1.5%

 (Editing by Jim Marshall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
