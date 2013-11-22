FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Brent crude rallies with soy, gas; arabica coffee down
#Basic Materials
November 22, 2013 / 10:21 PM / 4 years ago

COMMODITIES-Brent crude rallies with soy, gas; arabica coffee down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The price of benchmark Brent
crude oil rose for a second straight session on Friday on
short-covering while U.S. soybeans surged on data showing
bullish exports.
    Natural gas also posted strong gains, rising to a one-month
high, as cold weather forecast for late this week and next
should increase demand for heating.
    Arabica coffee and cotton posted some of the biggest losses
on the day.
    Arabica tumbled more than 3 percent on late selling
that wiped out early gains. Cotton sank 2 percent and
touched a more than 10-month low, weighed by supply pressures,
demand worries, and long liquidation.  
    The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index hit a
three-week high of 276.2707 points before settling lower at
275.2141, due to main component, U.S. crude oil, being down.
    U.S. crude settled down 0.6 percent, or 60 cents, at
$94.84 a barrel, giving back some of Thursday's 3 percent gain,
which was its highest in two months.
    U.S. crude fell partly because investors sold that to buy
Brent, the benchmark grade for oil. London-traded Brent ended
 97 cents higher at $111.05 after setting a six-week high
of $111.40.
    The spread between U.S. crude and Brent widened by nearly
$1.60, to create the biggest gap since March between the two
oils.
    In soybeans, futures on firm cash prices, good export demand
and spillover strength from a 4 percent run-up in soymeal
futures.
    Soybeans for January delivery rose 28 cents to settle
at $13.19-1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade. The 2.2
percent gain was the market's largest in two weeks. 
    Natural gas finished the week up 3 percent after gaining 4.2
percent in the previous two weeks. The combined rise of those
weeks was the biggest three-week climb in nearly three months.
    "We've got some supportive weather coming in, and the
storage report (on Thursday) was surprisingly bullish," said
Steve Mosley, gas analyst at The SMC Report in Arkansas.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 6.6 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $3.768 per
million British thermal units after climbing to a one-month high
of $3.779. 
    Prices at 4:50 p.m. EDT (2150 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
US crude              94.82    -0.62  -0.7%    3.3%
Brent crude         110.68     0.60   0.6%   -0.4%
Natural gas           3.768    0.066   1.8%   12.4%
                                                          
US gold             1244.10     0.50   0.0%  -25.8%
Gold                1242.91    -0.03   0.0%  -25.8%
US Copper              3.21     0.02   0.7%  -12.0%
LME Copper         7095.00    75.00   1.1%  -10.5%
Dollar               80.663   -0.410  -0.5%    5.1%
CRB              275.214   -0.334  -0.1%   -6.7%
                                                          
US corn               422.25    -0.75  -0.2%  -39.5%
US soybeans          1319.50    28.00   2.2%   -7.0%
US wheat              649.50     0.75   0.1%  -16.5%
                                                          
US Coffee            107.10    -3.35  -3.0%  -25.5%
US Cocoa            2800.00     4.00   0.1%   25.2%
US Sugar              17.40    -0.11  -0.6%  -10.8%
                                                          
US silver            19.862   19.663   1.6%  -34.3%
US platinum         1382.70    -9.00   0.0%  -10.1%
US palladium         714.05     0.80   0.1%    1.5%

 (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
