COMMODITIES-Gold, copper down on Fed concerns after housing data

By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Gold and copper prices fell on Tuesday as encouraging U.S. housing activity fed expectations that the Federal Reserve might soon decide to reduce its bond-buying stimulus program. Oil also closed down as investors awaited new developments after a weekend nuclear deal between Iran and world powers brought no immediate change to the freeze on crude exports from the Middle East country. Abundant supplies weighed on some commodities. Raw sugar futures fell for a sixth straight day, hitting an 8-week low, after Brazil's latest harvest update showed the top sugar grower on track to a record cane crop. Corn prices fell with 95 percent of the U.S. crop harvested. U.S. production will set a record high of 13.989 billion bushels this year, exceeding last year's drought-shortened harvest by 30 percent, the USDA said. The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index fell 0.1 percent to settle at 274.7724 points. Ten of the 19 commodities tracked by the CRB fell, with corn sliding 1.5 percent to become the day's biggest decliner. U.S. natural gas futures rose nearly 1 percent, finishing up for a fifth session in a row and leading the CRB's gains, as cold weather boosted heating demand in key consuming regions. The spot price of gold fell nearly 1 percent to around $1,242 an ounce, after latest housing data suggested an economic resilience that could make the Fed rethink its monetary easing program. Permits for future U.S. home construction hit a near 5-1/2 year high in October. Separately,a report showed the S&P/Case Shiller composite index of home prices in 20 metropolitan areas jumped 13.3 percent in September. In copper, the metal's benchmark 3-month futures contract in London closed at $7,065 a tonne, down from $7,099 on Monday. Prices at 5:26 p.m. EDT (2226 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 93.46 -0.41 -0.4% 1.8% Brent crude 111.03 0.03 0.0% -0.1% Natural gas 3.818 0.029 0.8% 13.9% Gold 1242.10 -0.80 -0.1% -25.8% US Copper 3.21 -0.01 -0.3% -12.0% LME Copper 7065.00 -34.00 -0.5% -10.9% Dollar 80.639 -0.280 -0.4% 5.0% CRB 274.772 -0.309 -0.1% -6.9% US corn 418.50 -6.25 -1.5% -40.1% US soybeans 1329.25 0.00 0.0% -6.3% US wheat 646.50 -6.00 -0.9% -16.9% US Coffee 108.15 0.05 0.0% -24.8% US Cocoa 2773.00 -35.00 -1.2% 24.0% US Sugar 17.30 -0.02 -0.1% -11.3% US silver 19.848 19.649 1.6% -34.3% US platinum 1371.90 -5.90 0.0% -10.8% US palladium 716.20 -3.70 -0.5% 1.8% (Editing by David Gregorio)