COMMODITIES-Sugar tumbles on fund selling; gold down before Fed

By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Global sugar futures hit 3-1/2 year lows on Tuesday as funds continued to sell against a backdrop of excess supplies and most other agricultural markets fell too, pushing the commodities broadly lower. Precious metals also closed down, joining copper and crude oil in negative territory, as the Federal Reserve's policy-setting two-day meeting continued, which could help answer when the central bank will begin trimming the U.S. stimulus. Gasoline and natural gas were among the few markets that rose, bucking the trend. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index settled down 0.3 percent for its sharpest drop since Nov. 27. Sugar prices have declined nearly 20 percent over the past two months as top grower Brazil comes to the close of a bumper crop and large harvests got under way in India and Thailand, contributing to a heavy global supply outlook. In the latest session, white sugar for March delivery on London's Liffe closed down $7.50, or 1.7 percent, at $435.80 per tonne, after hitting the lowest level since May 2010 at $433.20. In New York, U.S. raw sugar for March settled down 0.31 cent, or 1.9 percent, at 15.96 cents a lb, after a session low at 15.91 cents, which marked a new bottom since July 2010. The settlement below the psychological 16-cent level attracted even more late-day selling, dealers said. "The main impetus of the recent drop has been once again a shift of the fund net position from long to short," Michael McDougall, a vice-president for brokerage Newedge, said. Gold fell around 1 percent to below $1,230 an ounce as investors shed some bullish bets on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may be poised to trim its bullion-friendly economic stimulus. Palladium dropped 2 percent to a two-month low of $698.97 an ounce, underperforming other precious metals, as a slide below a key support level near $700 an ounce triggered technical selling. Prices at 5:03 p.m. EDT (2203 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 97.28 -0.20 -0.2% 5.9% Brent crude 108.31 -1.10 -1.0% -2.5% Natural gas 4.287 0.008 0.2% 27.9% US gold 1230.10 -14.30 -1.1% -26.6% Gold 1230.34 0.74 0.1% -26.5% US Copper 3.32 -0.01 -0.2% -9.1% LME Copper 7278.00 -12.00 -0.2% -8.2% Dollar 80.053 -0.021 0.0% 4.3% CRB 279.598 -0.904 -0.3% -5.2% US corn 426.75 3.50 0.8% -38.9% US soybeans 1346.50 8.75 0.7% -5.1% US wheat 619.75 -2.00 -0.3% -20.3% US Coffee 114.15 -1.15 -1.0% -20.6% US Cocoa 2771.00 -21.00 -0.8% 23.9% US Sugar 15.96 -0.31 -1.9% -18.2% US silver 19.840 19.639 1.6% -34.4% US platinum 1344.60 -15.50 0.0% -12.6% US palladium 701.05 -15.30 -2.1% -0.3% (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)