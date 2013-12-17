FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Sugar tumbles on fund selling; gold down before Fed
December 17, 2013

COMMODITIES-Sugar tumbles on fund selling; gold down before Fed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Global sugar futures hit 3-1/2
year lows on Tuesday as funds continued to sell against a
backdrop of excess supplies and most other agricultural markets
fell too, pushing the commodities broadly lower.
    Precious metals also closed down, joining copper and
crude oil  in negative territory, as the Federal
Reserve's policy-setting two-day meeting continued, which could
help answer when the central bank will begin trimming the U.S.
stimulus.
    Gasoline and natural gas were among the few
markets that rose, bucking the trend.
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index
 settled down 0.3 percent for its sharpest drop since
Nov. 27.
    Sugar prices have declined nearly 20 percent over the past
two months as top grower Brazil comes to the close of a bumper
crop and large harvests got under way in India and Thailand,
contributing to a heavy global supply outlook.
    In the latest session, white sugar for March delivery on
London's Liffe closed down $7.50, or 1.7 percent, at
$435.80 per tonne, after hitting the lowest level since May 2010
at $433.20.
    In New York, U.S. raw sugar for March settled down
0.31 cent, or 1.9 percent, at 15.96 cents a lb, after a session
low at 15.91 cents, which marked a new bottom since July 2010.
The settlement below the psychological 16-cent level attracted
even more late-day selling, dealers said.
    "The main impetus of the recent drop has been once again a
shift of the fund net position from long to short," Michael
McDougall, a vice-president for brokerage Newedge, said. 
    Gold fell around 1 percent to below $1,230 an ounce
as investors shed some bullish bets on expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve may be poised to trim its bullion-friendly
economic stimulus.
    Palladium dropped 2 percent to a two-month low of $698.97 an
ounce, underperforming other precious metals, as a slide below a
key support level near $700 an ounce triggered technical
selling. 
    Prices at 5:03 p.m. EDT (2203 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
US crude              97.28    -0.20  -0.2%    5.9%
Brent crude         108.31    -1.10  -1.0%   -2.5%
Natural gas           4.287    0.008   0.2%   27.9%
                                                          
US gold             1230.10   -14.30  -1.1%  -26.6%
Gold                1230.34     0.74   0.1%  -26.5%
US Copper              3.32    -0.01  -0.2%   -9.1%
LME Copper         7278.00   -12.00  -0.2%   -8.2%
Dollar               80.053   -0.021   0.0%    4.3%
CRB              279.598   -0.904  -0.3%   -5.2%
                                                          
US corn               426.75     3.50   0.8%  -38.9%
US soybeans          1346.50     8.75   0.7%   -5.1%
US wheat              619.75    -2.00  -0.3%  -20.3%
                                                          
US Coffee            114.15    -1.15  -1.0%  -20.6%
US Cocoa            2771.00   -21.00  -0.8%   23.9%
US Sugar              15.96    -0.31  -1.9%  -18.2%
                                                          
US silver            19.840   19.639   1.6%  -34.4%
US platinum         1344.60   -15.50   0.0%  -12.6%
US palladium         701.05   -15.30  -2.1%   -0.3%

 (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
