COMMODITIES-Oil, raw materials rise as Fed favors ultra-low rates
December 18, 2013 / 10:41 PM / 4 years ago

COMMODITIES-Oil, raw materials rise as Fed favors ultra-low rates

Barani Krishnan

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, defying expectations for a drop after the Federal Reserve announced a reduction of U.S. stimulus. Gasoline and a few other energy markets rose too, pushing commodities broadly higher.

Silver, arabica coffee and nickel added to the gains as investors greeted with relief the Fed announcement on the stimulus cut, which came with a hint that interest rates may remain low longer than previously thought.

Gold fell as expected, though the market was up initially after the news on the stimulus.

In what likely amounts to the beginning of the end of its unprecedented support for the U.S. economy, the central bank said it would reduce its monthly asset purchases by $10 billion, bringing them down to $75 billion.

But the Fed also said it “likely will be appropriate” to keep overnight rates near zero “well past the time” that the jobless rate falls below 6.5 percent, especially if inflation expectations remain below target. The Fed has held rates near zero since late-2008.

Crude oil, up since early trading on Wednesday, pared gains after the Fed announcement at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT). It bounced back minutes later.

“The Fed is indicating that their data is showing a strong enough economy that they’re pulling back (monetary stimulus),” said John Kilduff, a partner with Again Capital LLC in New York. “That’s bullish for crude oil and refined product.”

Oil’s benchmark Brent crude out of London rose 1 percent, or $1.19, to settle at $109.63 a barrel. It settled nearly $1 lower on Tuesday.

U.S. crude finished up 0.6 percent, or 58 cents, at $97.80. It had risen 79 cents earlier, to a high of $98.01, on strong housing data in the United States.

Gasoline gained nearly 2 percent to finish at $2.6973 per gallon.

The spot price of gold was down nearly 1 percent at $1,219.21 an ounce by 4:15 p.m. EST (2115 GMT). Its session low was $1,215.70, only $4 above a five-month low of $1,211.44 set on Dec. 4. (Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
