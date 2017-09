WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Michael Coscia, the owner of the former high-speed trading firm Panther Energy Trading, has been charged with allegedly manipulating commodity futures prices and illegally profiting nearly $1.6 million as a result of his orders, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

Panther was fined nearly $6 million by regulators in the United States and Britain for market manipulation in July.