Base metals resilient amid commodity rout, may hold fast

* Base metals up 1 pct vs 15 pct fall in wider commodities * Deficits expected in five of six base metals in 2015 * Commodities performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/reb25t By Eric Onstad LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The industrial metals complex on the London Metal Exchange, led by aluminium, is bucking a sell-off in commodities this year and could outperform in coming months as investors bet on developing shortages. The industrial metals component of the S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity index is up 1 percent so far in 2014. That compares with a 15 percent fall in the overall index as excess supplies, weak global growth and a strong dollar have driven energy prices down 22 percent and agricultural markets 9 percent lower. Precious metals have shed 5 percent. "Base metals have been relatively resilient, and the reason for that is that some at least have distinct supply-side support, which is simply not there for oil," said Stephen Briggs, metals strategist at BNP Paribas. "There are good reasons to make reasonably bullish cases for some of the base metals ... zinc and nickel and to some extent aluminium." Copper, lead and tin prices are down for the year. Five of six base metals are expected to have global supply/demand deficits next year, with copper the only one seen in surplus, a recent Reuters poll showed. Capacity cutbacks at aluminium smelters, the closure of big zinc mines and an Indonesia ban on nickel ore exports are behind forecast shortages. "Supply/demand balances are tightening, so that should provide a good support level and help to repel some of the downside moves," said Robin Bhar, head of metals research at Societe Generale. "I've heard that consumers and merchants are looking to do more hedging again, and there's been good dip buying." Analysts said placing a bet on base metals continuing to outperform was not a sure thing but that there were several elements that could offer support to the complex, including the high leverage of metals to global growth. "We've had the big downgrades by economists, we had the warnings from the IMF, so I guess you could argue that people's economic expectations are now much lower than they were before, so perhaps the risk is on the upside now," said Gayle Berry, a metals strategist at Jefferies Bache. Last month, the IMF cut its global economic growth forecasts for the third time this year, and Berry cautioned that further downgrades could weigh on the complex. Analysts also warned that further gains in the dollar , which has surged about 10 percent this year, could hold back commodities as dollar strength makes raw materials priced in the dollar more expensive to buyers using other currencies. PERFORMANCE OF DIFFERENT METALS* METAL PCT CHANGE 2014 Aluminium +14 Nickel +12 Zinc +11 Lead -8 Copper -9 Tin -10 * Performance data is based on base metals futures traded on the London Metal Exchange. It does not include iron ore, which has shed 44 percent due to heavy oversupply. (Editing by Veronica Brown and Jane Baird)