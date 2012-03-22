FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BarCap banks on gold as prices hit 2-month lows
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 6 years ago

BarCap banks on gold as prices hit 2-month lows

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Barani Krishnan	
    NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices are at their
lowest since January but Barclays Capital expects the metal to
rally around 15 percent to a lofty $1,850 an ounce by the second
quarter due to inflation worries. 	
    Copper should rise more strongly than many other commodities
if the U.S. economy and global business confidence continue to
grow and top metals importer China shows more proof of being
headed for a soft economic landing, BarCap said on Thursday.	
    "At present, our favoured exposures in commodity markets
include directional longs in copper and soybeans at the front
end of their respective price curves," the research unit of
London's Barclays Group said in its Global Outlook
report issued in New York.	
    Barclays made heavy bets in copper and aluminum that went
wrong in 2011 when metals markets lurched lower after hitting
record highs earlier in the year. 	
    The spot price of gold, which tracks trades in bullion
, fell to a two-month low below $1,630 an ounce on
Thursday, unwinding all of the premium built up on expectations
of huge U.S economic stimulus in the near term.	
    After January's gain of more than 11 percent, bullion has
fallen steadily in the past seven weeks. Losses accelerated
after the Federal Reserve gave little sign of approving a third
round of quantitative easing amid stronger U.S. economic data. 	
    Weak U.S. inflationary data has also undermined investor
confidence in gold as a hedge.   	
    BarCap, however, said it expected precious metals to be one
of the commodity price leaders in the second quarter, citing the
"resumption of the kind of currency debasement/inflation
concerns that have been the big driver of gold and silver prices
over the past 12 months".	
    It recommended that investors take a long position in
December 2012 palladium, saying lower Russian exports should
push the market into a supply deficit and bring prices
"significantly above current levels" by later this year.	
    BarCap put a second-quarter price of $745 per ounce for
palladium futures on the London Metal Exchange, versus the past
four weeks' average of $701. Spot palladium on the LME 
hit a session bottom below $645 on Thursday.	
    In base metals, BarCap forecast benchmark London copper
futures to trade at $9,000 a tonne in the second
quarter, above the $8,457 averaged over the past four weeks.
London copper is up 9 percent on the year, having hit a
four-month high of nearly $8,680 in January before slipping
below $8,300 lately. 	
    BarCap expects energy markets to consolidate, although it
said supply threats related to Iran should keep oil prices
  fairly well supported.	
    "We also recommend a long position in far forward oil
futures (the December 2015 Brent crude contract) as a long-term
buy-and-hold strategy," it said in the report.	
    Agricultural markets are expected to undergo a broad easing
in prices, BarCap said, although it added that significant risks
remained in place for the arrival of new crop supplies that
would replace tight inventories of old grain.	
    BarCap's commodity price forecasts:	
                         Past 4-week average    Q2    Q3      Q4
   	
Palladium US$/oz              701              745    860    895	
Gold US$/oz                   1716            1850   2030   1920	
Copper US$/t                  8457            9000   9700   9300	
US Natural Gas US$/mmbtu      2.45            2.55   2.75   3.25	
Silver US$/oz                   34              35     38     28	
Lead US$/t                    2110            2200   2350   2500	
Zinc US$/t                    2048            2100   2200   2300	
Tin US$/t                     23490          23000  25000  28000	
Aluminum US$/t                2222            2250   2350   2500	
Platinum US$/oz               1676            1640   1755   1815	
Soybeans Usc/bushel           1315            1345    1355  1325	
Nickel US$/t                 19410           20500   20000 19750	
Cocoa US$/t                   2375            2325    2400  2500	
WTI US$/bbl                 106.44             112     107   118	
Corn Usc/bushel                653             660     640   580	
UK Natural Gas £p/therm      58.95           55.00   57.00 70.00	
Wheat Usc/bushel               651             650     628   595	
Cotton Usc/lb                   90              89      85    80	
Sugar Usc/lb                    25              24      24    24	
Carbon euros/t                8.60             n.a.    8.00 8.00	
Coffee Usc/lb                  195              210     180  170	
Brent US$/bbl                  124              118     112  121

0 : 0
