Genel CEO sees low oil price spurring mergers in Kurdistan
April 22, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Genel CEO sees low oil price spurring mergers in Kurdistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 22 (Reuters) - Low oil prices will trigger consolidation in the oil industry of Iraq’s Kurdistan, Genel’s chief executive, Tony Hayward, said on Wednesday, adding his firms could be both a consolidator but could also be a potential acquisition target.

Hayward told the FT Commodities Summit he may decide to step down as chief executive as early as the end of this year to become chairman.

He also said he estimated Kurdistan’s overall exports have reached 650,000 barrels per day and would stay at that level in the coming months. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Silvia Antonioli, editing by Louise Heavens)

