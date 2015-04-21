FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trafigura increases oil trading with Russia
April 21, 2015 / 10:35 AM / 2 years ago

Trafigura increases oil trading with Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 21 (Reuters) - Swiss commodities trader Trafigura said on Tuesday it had recently increased its exposure to Russia but that new trading activities were fully in line with U.S. and EU sanctions.

“We have been in Russia historically. We have increased activity of late because based on commercial business we have seen a niche and obviously (operate) within the sanctions. We understand the sanctions and comply with them. As long as we are aware there are no sanctions on oil trading in Russia,” Trafigura’s CEO Jeremy Weir told an industry conference in Lausanne, Switzerland.

He also confirmed the company had stopped dealing with Nigeria at the end of last year as it saw “better opportunities elsewhere”. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Silvia Antonioli, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
