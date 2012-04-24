FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trafigura sees copper outperforming in 2nd half 2012
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 24, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 5 years

Trafigura sees copper outperforming in 2nd half 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 24 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Trafigura expects copper to outperform many other metals this year and says prices are likely to move higher again in the second half after a mid-year dip.

Simon Collins, director and head of dry bulk commodities at Trafigura Beheer BV, which says it is the world’s third biggest trader of raw materials, told Reuters that exchange stocks could build further short-term, keeping a dampener on prices, but market fundamentals were healthy.

“Our view on the (copper) market is that it will remain quite tight,” Collins said in an interview on the sidelines of a Financial Times Commodities conference in Switzerland.

Collins forecast copper prices would fall to around $7,000 per tonne by the end of the second quarter “or early Q3”: “But then I think we will see the market coming back quite quickly.”

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ended up 1.31 percent at $8,150 a tonne on Tuesday versus a close of $8,045 on Monday, when the metal fell nearly 2 percent. Copper reached a record high of over $10,000 in February last year but has since corrected lower. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Keiron Henderson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.