Investors shun commodity ETPs in October as dollar strengthens
November 8, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Investors shun commodity ETPs in October as dollar strengthens

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Precious metals ETPs lose $2.2 billion globally
    * Equities prove bigger attraction
    * Headwinds likely to persist for rest of 2013

    By Claire Milhench
    LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $2.76 billion
from commodity exchange-traded products (ETPs) in October,
diverting money into equities as a recovering U.S. economy
boosted the dollar and created headwinds for commodity
performance.
    Broad commodity ETPs lost $561 million in October, according
to global data from BlackRock, whilst equity ETPs attracted
$35.9 billion, with strong contributions to U.S. equities,
developed markets and emerging markets.
    "There's a mindset that commodities have underperformed
equities, so why don't we stick with our winners? It's a
momentum bet," said Nick Brooks, head of research and investment
strategy at ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs. 
    "Also for a few key commodities like oil, the increases in
supply are reducing the price upside in the near term."
    ETPs, whose value is linked to moves in their underlying
assets, are an easy route into commodities for investors and
allow asset managers to make quick tactical switches. 
    A strengthening dollar weighed on commodity performance in
October and encouraged investors to look elsewhere.
    "Performance for commodity assets overall was negative for
October, and investor sentiment was tepid," Dodd Kittsley,
global head of ETP research at BlackRock, said. 
    The S&P GSCI, a popular commodity index, lost 1.44 percent
in October and is down 2.3 percent year-to-date. "Investors may
have been allocating to other asset classes with strong
performance," Kittsley said.
    Gold ETPs in particular were hampered by the rising dollar,
losing $2.1 billion. Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at
Saxo Bank, said in a note that redemptions from gold ETPs had
accelerated to the highest level since July, although gold
prices finished October pretty much unchanged after a
wild ride. 
    "Tactical investors continue to have a negative
six-to-12-month outlook on the gold price as the assumption is
that the U.S. economy will continue to recover, interest rates
will rise and the dollar will remain strong," said Brooks.
"Right now the sentiment towards gold is as negative as it's
ever been."

    NATURAL GAS BOOSTS ENERGY SEGMENT
    Rather than taking broad bets on the asset class, investors
focused on individual commodities. Investments into copper and
natural gas translated into positive overall inflows for the
industrial metals and energy ETP segments in October. 
    Brooks said that the Henry Hub spot price GT-HH-IDX, which
is tracked by most natural gas ETPs, had come off over the past
few months. "There's a view there is potential for that price to
move back up towards the top of its trading range as we move
into the winter months." 
    Conversely, oil ETPs have been hampered by oversupply and
weak demand. U.S. crude futures were down 5.8 percent as
U.S. production remained strong, whilst refinery demand was hit
by autumn turnarounds.
    According to ETF Securities' weekly flow data, oil ETPs have
continued to suffer outflows so far in November. "It's had the
biggest outflows. I think there's been a bit of capitulation on
oil," Brooks said.
    Analysts at Barclays Capital were pessimistic about the
possibility of a change in fortunes for commodities, saying they
expected the subdued tone to persist until the end of the year. 
    "Investment activity in commodities has tended to follow
returns recently, and we expect a lacklustre outlook to cap
interest for at least the rest of 2013," they said in a note.
    At the end of October, BlackRock's data covered 918
commodity ETPs worldwide, worth some $131.5 billion.
    
    Global commodities ETPs at end-October (US$ mln)
 SECTOR                        OCT FLOWS   OCT ASSETS
 Broad/Diversified             -561        17,483
 Agriculture                   -40         5,209
 Energy                        30          8,048
 Industrial Metals             26          2,096
 Gold                          -2,115      80,498
 Silver                        -44         13,297
 Precious Metals Total         -2,211      98,618
 TOTAL COMMODITIES             -2,756      131,454
 Source: BlackRock

 (editing by Jane Baird)

