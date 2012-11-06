FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Commods index S&P GSCI cuts WTI, boosts Brent for 2013
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Commods index S&P GSCI cuts WTI, boosts Brent for 2013

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects throughout to show WTI being cut, Brent raised)
    NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The S&P GSCI index, one of two leading commodity
indices for investors, will cut the share of U.S. WTI crude oil futures 
by 6.25 percentage points next year while increasing European benchmark Brent
 by 4 percentage points, owner S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Monday.
    The changes in crude oil weights, the only significant adjustments in this
year's rebalancing of the 24 components, continues last year's trends, when many
indices added Brent or boosted its share. Production of Brent-type crudes is
diminishing, while U.S. oil output is growing swiftly.
    Although the S&P GSCI index is broadly based on the total volume of
production of each component, it also takes into account futures-trading volume
in terms of weighting similar types of components, such as oil. Liquidity in the
IntercontinentalExchange Brent crude contract has risen significantly
over the past year relative to CME Group's WTI contract.
    S&P Dow Jones Indices initially released erroneous data showing that the
share of WTI would rise while Brent would fall. It later issued a corrected
release. The original release had reversed the 2012 and 2013 columns.
    The index will maintain its "investment support level" unchanged at $230
billion. That represents the maximum level of potential investment based on
underlying liquidity in the futures markets where the components trade.
    Here is a list of the Reference Percentage Dollar Weights for the index,
which are determined by their production. They are ranked by scale of change in
percentage points vs 2011.
    
                          2013         2012  Change Vs 2012
 WTI Crude              24.71%       30.96%             -6.25
 Kansas Wheat            0.68%        0.88%             -0.20
 Live Cattle             2.62%        2.71%             -0.09
 Sugar                   1.85%        1.90%             -0.05
 Cotton                  1.07%        1.12%             -0.05
 Gold                    3.00%        3.05%             -0.05
 Soybeans                2.62%        2.63%             -0.01
 Coffee                  0.82%        0.83%             -0.01
 Natural Gas             2.02%        2.03%             -0.01
 Zinc                    0.51%        0.52%             -0.01
 Cocoa                   0.23%        0.23%              0.00
 Nickel                  0.58%        0.58%              0.00
 Silver                  0.49%        0.49%              0.00
 Aluminum                2.13%        2.12%             +0.01
 Lead                    0.40%        0.38%             +0.02
 Corn                    4.69%        4.66%             +0.03
 Feeder Cattle           0.52%        0.49%             +0.03
 LME Copper              3.28%        3.24%             +0.04
 Lean Hogs               1.58%        1.52%             +0.06
 Chicago Wheat           3.22%        3.04%             +0.18
 Gas Oil                 8.56%        8.11%             +0.45
 RBOB Gasoline           5.90%        5.02%             +0.88
 Heating Oil             6.17%        5.13%             +1.04
 Brent Crude            22.34%       18.35%             +3.99
 
 (Reporting By Jonathan Leff; Editing by Carol Bishopric and Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.