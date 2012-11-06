CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Commods index S&P GSCI cuts WTI, boosts Brent for 2013

(Corrects throughout to show WTI being cut, Brent raised) NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The S&P GSCI index, one of two leading commodity indices for investors, will cut the share of U.S. WTI crude oil futures by 6.25 percentage points next year while increasing European benchmark Brent by 4 percentage points, owner S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Monday. The changes in crude oil weights, the only significant adjustments in this year's rebalancing of the 24 components, continues last year's trends, when many indices added Brent or boosted its share. Production of Brent-type crudes is diminishing, while U.S. oil output is growing swiftly. Although the S&P GSCI index is broadly based on the total volume of production of each component, it also takes into account futures-trading volume in terms of weighting similar types of components, such as oil. Liquidity in the IntercontinentalExchange Brent crude contract has risen significantly over the past year relative to CME Group's WTI contract. S&P Dow Jones Indices initially released erroneous data showing that the share of WTI would rise while Brent would fall. It later issued a corrected release. The original release had reversed the 2012 and 2013 columns. The index will maintain its "investment support level" unchanged at $230 billion. That represents the maximum level of potential investment based on underlying liquidity in the futures markets where the components trade. Here is a list of the Reference Percentage Dollar Weights for the index, which are determined by their production. They are ranked by scale of change in percentage points vs 2011. 2013 2012 Change Vs 2012 WTI Crude 24.71% 30.96% -6.25 Kansas Wheat 0.68% 0.88% -0.20 Live Cattle 2.62% 2.71% -0.09 Sugar 1.85% 1.90% -0.05 Cotton 1.07% 1.12% -0.05 Gold 3.00% 3.05% -0.05 Soybeans 2.62% 2.63% -0.01 Coffee 0.82% 0.83% -0.01 Natural Gas 2.02% 2.03% -0.01 Zinc 0.51% 0.52% -0.01 Cocoa 0.23% 0.23% 0.00 Nickel 0.58% 0.58% 0.00 Silver 0.49% 0.49% 0.00 Aluminum 2.13% 2.12% +0.01 Lead 0.40% 0.38% +0.02 Corn 4.69% 4.66% +0.03 Feeder Cattle 0.52% 0.49% +0.03 LME Copper 3.28% 3.24% +0.04 Lean Hogs 1.58% 1.52% +0.06 Chicago Wheat 3.22% 3.04% +0.18 Gas Oil 8.56% 8.11% +0.45 RBOB Gasoline 5.90% 5.02% +0.88 Heating Oil 6.17% 5.13% +1.04 Brent Crude 22.34% 18.35% +3.99 (Reporting By Jonathan Leff; Editing by Carol Bishopric and Ed Davies)