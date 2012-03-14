FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macquarie launches commodity investor products unit
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 14, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 6 years ago

Macquarie launches commodity investor products unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* To be headed by ex-Goldman Sachs executive

* Seeks to meet appetite for alternative investment products

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group has launched a unit to sell specialised commodity-linked products to institutions and private clients, which will be headed by an ex-Goldman Sachs executive, the investment bank said on Wednesday.

Macquarie, Australia’s top investment bank, hopes to leverage its existing commodities platform to meet the growing appetite for alternative investment products, a statement said.

The unit in London will be headed by Arun Assumall, who will join Macquarie in June after 11 years with Goldman Sachs, where he was global head of its commodity investor sales team.

The unit, which will come under Macquarie’s Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodity division, will offer bespoke beta and absolute return commodity index products.

Beta refers to return generated from a portfolio that can be attributed to overall market returns rather than from an individual stock or commodity.

At the end of September 2011, Macquarie had assets under management of 236 billion euros.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.