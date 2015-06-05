Fraud convictions upheld for officials of failed Virginia bank

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal appeals court has upheld the convictions of three former officers of Virginia’s failed Bank of the Commonwealth, saying there was ample evidence to support a jury verdict that the men committed a massive bank fraud.

One of hundreds of banks to collapse in the wake of the 2007-2008 housing crisis, Bank of the Commonwealth cost the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp about $268 million when it failed, prosecutors said.

The decision on Friday from a three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals leaves intact judgments against the bank’s former chief executive Edward Woodard, former vice president Stephen Fields and Woodard’s son Troy Brandon Woodard, former vice president for the bank’s mortgage subsidiary.

The three were accused by federal prosecutors of conspiring to defraud the bank of $71 million and hiding the bank’s troubled condition before it collapsed in 2011.

Edward Woodard was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being found guilty in 2013 following a 10-week jury trial. Fields received a 17-year sentence and Troy Woodard received an eight-year sentence.

Prosecutors said the bank’s troubles started after it began an aggressive expansion in 2006 and extended many loans without regard to industry standards. After a surge in the bank’s troubled loans, officials used funds from related entities to make loan payments and extended new loans to cover payment shortfalls, prosecutors said.

During the trial, lawyers for the executives tried to show that their alleged crimes were good-faith efforts to protect the bank’s interests during the financial crisis.

In their appeal, the officers argued that they did not get a fair trial because of multiple errors by the court that prevented them from presenting a complete defense.

Fields said the court erred by limiting his direct testimony to seven and a half hours, while Edward and Troy Woodard argued that they were convicted on insufficient evidence.

In Friday’s order, the appeals panel said the lower court had the discretion to impose reasonable restrictions on Fields’ direct testimony. Fields was charged with fewer counts than co-defendants who testified for a shorter amount of time, the appeals panel said.

The judges also said the government presented ample evidence against Woodard and his son to support charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

The cases are: United States v Stephen Fields, No 13-4711, United States v Troy Brandon Woodard, No 13-4818 and United States v Edward Woodard, No 13-4863 (Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Christian Plumb)