Jan 8 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Financing Authority, Pa. plans to sell $330 million of revenue bonds on Tuesday, Jan. 15, said a market source.

The sale will consist of $75 million of federally taxable revenue bonds, series A-1 of 2013, $48 million of tax-exempt revenue bonds, series A-2 of 2013, and $207 million of tax-exempt revenue bonds, series B of 2013,

The lead manager of the sale is RBC Capital according to the preliminary official statement.