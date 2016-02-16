UPDATE 2-Community Health's surprise loss pulls down hospital stocks

(Adds CEO comments from conference call, analyst comments)

By Susan Kelly and Ankur Banerjee

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Community Health Systems Inc fell as much as 31 percent on Tuesday, to their lowest level in seven years, after the No. 2 U.S. for-profit hospital operator posted a surprise loss for the fourth quarter, citing lower-than-expected patient admissions.

Shares of other hospital operators, including HCA Holdings Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp and LifePoint Health Inc, also fell on the news.

Investors are worried about declining patient demand for hospital services after a surge following the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, which brought many Americans under insurance coverage.

Community said it wrote off a larger percentage of bad debts from patients with higher insurance co-payments and deductibles, and it treated fewer patients for flu and respiratory illnesses.

Slower growth in markets where it acquired hospitals through the 2014 acquisition of Health Management Associates, especially in Florida, contributed to the weaker results, said Community Chief Executive Wayne Smith.

“We will do well in Florida. It’s just taking us a little while to get there,” Smith told analysts on a conference call.

Investors are also concerned about the debt loads carried by Community and its rival, Tenet, which warned last month that its patient volumes declined in the quarter.

“Compounding the operating problems is the fact that Community is the most highly levered hospital company, which continues to put more pressure on equity owners,” Barclays analyst Joshua Raskin said in a note to clients.

On the call, Smith said the company planned to use excess cash to pay down debt and reduce its leverage.

Community Health is the third hospital operator to say that a mild flu season hurt admissions, and “it is likely the theme will continue with Tenet,” Wedbush analyst Sarah James wrote in a note.

At least three brokerages lowered their ratings on Community Health’s stock after the results.

Community Health’s third-quarter earnings also missed analysts’ estimates. The misses will make it difficult for investors to fully trust management’s full-year profit guidance, Jefferies analysts wrote in a note, cutting their rating on the stock to “hold” from “buy.”

Community Health’s shares were down 25.9 percent at $13.84 in afternoon on Tuesday.

Shares of Tenet, scheduled to report results on Feb. 22, were down 5.1 percent at $22.77. HCA Holdings was down 1.3 percent at $6516, while LifePoint was down 7.6 percent at $59.35. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru and Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Jonathan Oatis)