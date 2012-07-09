FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Community Health Systems sells $1.2 bln notes
July 9, 2012 / 8:08 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Community Health Systems sells $1.2 bln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc on
Monday sold $1.2 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $1 billion. 
    Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Credit Agricole, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC,
SunTrust and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.

BORROWER: COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS 

AMT $1.2 BLN    COUPON 7.125 PCT   MATURITY    07/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/15/2013
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 7.125 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/18/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 596 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

