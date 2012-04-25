FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Community Choice Financial sees IPO priced at $13-$15/shr
#Market News
April 25, 2012

UPDATE 1-Community Choice Financial sees IPO priced at $13-$15/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Community Choice Financial Inc said it expects its initial public offering of 10.7 million shares to be priced between $13 and $15 each.

The lender, which offers short-term consumer loans, title loans and check cashing services, had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last August to raise up to $230 million.

At the mid-point of the price range, Community Choice expects to receive net proceeds of $137.1 million, after underwriting discounts and expenses.

It plans to use the proceeds from the offering to fund acquisitions and repay debts.

The company, which has a network of 435 retail storefronts across 14 states, has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “CCFI.”

Credit Suisse Securities, Jefferies & Co, Stephens Inc, JMP Securities LLC and William Blair & Co are underwriters to the offering.

