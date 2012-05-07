FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 10:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Community Choice Financial postpones IPO-underwriter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Community Choice Financial Inc postponed its initial public offering late Monday due to market conditions, an underwriter told Reuters.

Earlier in the day, the lender had cut the price range of its proposed IPO of 10.7 million shares to between $10 and $12 each.

Shares of the company, which has a network of 435 retail storefronts across 14 states, were expected to begin trading on Tuesday on the Nasdaq under the symbol “CCFI.”

Investor demand for financial stocks has been weak over the last week. EverBank Financial Corp and private equity firm Carlyle Group had to cut their price before they managed to sell their stock.

Community Choice, which offers short-term consumer loans, title loans and check cashing services, had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last August to raise up to $230 million.

