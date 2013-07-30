Community Health to buy Health Management for $3.9 billion

July 30 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc, the second-largest for-profit U.S. hospital operator, said on Tuesday it would buy smaller rival Health Management Associates Inc for $3.9 billion to strengthen its base, as the country’s healthcare system transforms under President Barack Obama’s overhaul.

Community Health would pay $13.78 per share in a combination of cash and its own stock.

Both chains operate hospitals primarily in smaller cities and rural areas. Health Management has a strong focus in the U.S. Southeast, including Florida.