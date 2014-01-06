FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Community Health sees slight boost from health law in 2014
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 4 years ago

Community Health sees slight boost from health law in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc, which awaits a shareholder vote this week on its proposed takeover of smaller hospital operator Health Management Associates Inc, said it expects the new healthcare law to provide a slight boost to 2014 earnings.

Community Health, which said it was providing 2014 projections to reflect the Health Management acquisition as if it occurred on Jan. 1, forecast adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $2.925 billion to $3.2 billion for the year ahead. It sees 2014 operating revenue, less a provision for bad debts, of $19.7 billion to $21.2 billion.

The company said it anticipates the Health Management transaction to close by the end of this month.

Health Management shareholders are expected to vote on Wednesday on the pending merger.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.