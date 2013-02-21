Community Health 4th-quarter profit meets estimates

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Community Health Systems Inc reported higher fourth-quarter profit that matched analysts’ estimates as admissions rose nearly 5 percent.

The second largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain also projected full-year 2013 earnings from continuing operations of $3.50 to $3.90 per share. Analysts, on average, had forecast 2013 earnings of $3.82, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The hospital operator posted quarterly net income attributable to shareholders of $62.6 million, or 69 cents a share, up from $30.9 million, or 35 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Community Health earned 85 cents share, matching the average analyst estimate.

Net operating revenue rose 9 percent to $3.3 billion.