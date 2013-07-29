FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Community Health's Q2 income drops as hospital admissions fall
#Market News
July 29, 2013 / 8:48 PM / 4 years ago

Community Health's Q2 income drops as hospital admissions fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc reported a lower second-quarter profit on Monday due to a decline in patient admissions at its hospitals.

Community Health said its second-quarter income from continuing operations was $47.1 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with $102.2 million, or 93 cents a share, a year ago.

Net operating revenue slipped 0.2 percent to $3.24 billion compared with the year ago quarter.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month that Community Health is interested in a takeover bid for HMA.

