Community Health net profit edges up, trims outlook
April 29, 2013 / 9:01 PM / in 4 years

Community Health net profit edges up, trims outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Community Health Systems Inc reported slightly higher first-quarter net income, but trimmed the top of its projected range for full-year earnings, citing a more challenging operating environment for healthcare providers.

The second-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain forecast full-year 2013 earnings from continuing operations of $3.50 to $3.80 per share. The company previously estimated the top end of the range at $3.90 per share.

Analysts, on average, were forecasting 2013 earnings of $3.71 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter net income was $79.2 million, or 86 cents a share, up from $75.5 million, or 85 cents a share, a year earlier. Net operating revenue rose 0.4 percent to $3.31 billion.

Analysts on average had expected first-quarter revenue of $3.37 billion.

