July 25, 2012 / 9:23 PM / 5 years ago

Hospital operator Community Health's profit tops estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 EPS from cont ops $0.93 vs est $0.81

* Q2 net oper rev rises 8 pct to $3.2 bln

July 25 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ expectations as admissions rose at the No. 2 U.S. hospital operator.

Income from continuing operations rose to $102.2 million, or 93 cents per share, compared with $92.9 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts expected earnings of 89 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net operating revenues rose about 8 percent, matching analysts’ expectations of $3.2 billion.

The company, which operates hospitals in 29 states across the United States, said total admissions grew 3 percent from last year.

Community Health also reaffirmed its full-year forecast for profit from continuing operations of $3.90 to $4.10 per share.

Analysts on average are expecting a profit of $3.64 per share.

Community Health’s shares closed at $25.35 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

