#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Community Health Systems adds $1 bln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc
 on Wednesday added $1 billion in a reopening of an
existing senior note issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $750 million. 	
    Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC, SunTrust, and
Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC	
	
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 8 PCT       MATURITY    11/15/2019   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 102.5    FIRST PAY   05/15/2012 	
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 7.447 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/21/2012   	
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 597 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

