Lawsuit says Charlotte-based CommunityOne Bank aided Ponzi fraud
September 3, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Lawsuit says Charlotte-based CommunityOne Bank aided Ponzi fraud

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A new civil lawsuit accuses North Carolina’s CommunityOne Bank of violating state and federal law by letting a former businessman launder $35 million through an account at the bank in one of the state’s biggest Ponzi schemes.

Filed on Sunday by lawyers Edward Nicholson, Jonathan Andres and Sebastian Rucci, the lawsuit accuses the bank of failing to report a nationwide fraud run by Keith Franklin Simmons, sentenced to 40 years in prison last year after a conviction for wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JPJTZo

