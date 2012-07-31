FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-CommVault results top estimates, shares rise
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-CommVault results top estimates, shares rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.30 vs est $0.23

* Q1 revenue $111.3 vs est $108.9 mln

* Shares up 10 percent

July 31 (Reuters) - CommVault Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results on increased demand for its software that helps businesses archive, back-up and search data.

Shares of the company, which has not missed quarterly profit estimates for more than two years, were up 10 percent in premarket trading.

Net income for the first quarter rose to $10.1 million, or 21 cents per share, from $7 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, earnings were 30 cents per share.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $111.3 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $108.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s larger rivals EMC Corp and Symantec Corp have warned of slowing technology spending in the second half of this year.

Shares of CommVault have risen about 46 percent since touching a year-low of $30.97 last September. They closed at $45.38 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.