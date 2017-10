May 8 (Reuters) - Software maker CommVault Systems Inc reported a rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher software sales.

The company, which makes software that helps companies back up, archive and search data, said net income rose to $9.8 million, or 21 cents per share, from $4.8 million, or 10 cents per share, last year.

Revenue rose 27 percent to $114 million from a year ago.