Sept 22 (Reuters) - Compagnie Marocaine SA

* Says H1 net loss is 10,802 euros compared to loss of 51,763 euros last year

* Says H1 net loss per share is 0.0482 euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)