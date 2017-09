Jan 22 (Reuters) - Compagnie des Alpes SA :

* Q1 revenue 121.0 million euros ($138 million) versus 117.7 million euros last year

* Sees results of ski area division for the rest of the season similar to previous years Source text: bit.ly/1ATZlPO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8764 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)