Aug 27 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA : * Says H1 reported revenue CHF 425.4 million versus CHF 475.9 million year ago * Says H1 net profit CHF 18.0 million versus CHF 26.6 million year ago * Says H1 operating profit CHF 26.8 million versus CHF 28.8 million year ago