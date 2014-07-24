FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2014 / 4:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere Tradition revenue in H1 CHF 425.4 mln, down 7.8%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA : * Says reported revenue in H1 2014: CHF 425.4 mln, down 7.8% in constant

currencies * Says Q2 consolidated revenue was CHF 203.8 mln, down 12.8% in constant

currencies from the equivalent quarter last year * Says group’s H1 consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 452.3 mln, compared with CHF 510.8 mln in 2013 * Q2 consol. adjusted revenue was CHF 215.9 mln, down 14.0% at constant exchange rates with IDB down 13.0% and non-IDB down 48.6% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

