BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium Q3 revenue rises to 1.27 billion euros

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :

* Revenue of 3.93 billion euros in first nine months of 2014, an increase of 3.0 pct as reported and 5.4 pct at constant exchange rates

* Q3 revenue was 1.27 billion euros, an increase of 1.2 pct as reported and 1.6 pct at constant exchange rates

* Says it is set to improve all its financial aggregates in 2014

* Says free cash flow should be positive again in second half of year