March 30, 2012 / 8:26 AM / in 6 years

Taiwan's Compal 2011 net lags forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Compal Electronics Inc , the world’s No.2 contract laptop PC maker, posted on Friday a net profit that was worse than forecasts last year, amid a slowdown in PC demand.

Compal reported a net profit of T$11.02 billion ($372.83 million) in 2011, 52.6 percent lower than a year earlier.

A consensus forecast of 16 analysts in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected Compal to earn T$12.15 billion last year.

In the fourth quarter, net profit was T$2.13 billion, according to Reuters calculations based on the full-year number, down from T$4.47 billion in the same period a year earlier but slightly up from T$2.11 billion in the previous quarter.

Compal did not elaborate in a brief statement. ($1 = 29.5575 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)

