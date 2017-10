TAIPEI, July 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Compal Electronics Inc , the world’s No.2 contract laptop PC maker, said on Monday that June sales rose 6.3 percent from a year earlier to T$62.98 billion ($2.11 billion).

The figure was 22.1 percent higher compared with the previous month. Compal did not give further details. ($1 = 29.9085 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)