Saudi Electric prices $1.75 bln Islamic bond
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 6 years

Saudi Electric prices $1.75 bln Islamic bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Electricity Co priced a $1.75 billion two-part Islamic bond on Wednesday, putting its $500 million five-year portion at a fixed profit rate of 2.665 percent and its $1.25 billion 10-year tranche at 4.211 percent.

Saudi Electricity’s launch of the two-part bond earlier this week marks the first dollar-denominated issue from Saudi Arabia since October 2010, when petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) launched a $1 billion five-year bond.

Demand for the Reg S Ijara Sukuk was very strong, market sources indicated, given the rarity value of a dollar sukuk from a majority government-owned Saudi corporate.

HSBC and Deutsche Bank were the mandated lead arrangers on the deal, while Mistubishi Securities UFJ came in as a co-lead on Wednesday.

Another Saudi group, Kingdom Holding received shareholder approval on Wednesday to sell bonds worth up to 3.75 billion riyal ($1 billion). (Reporting By Nour Merza and Mala Pancholia)

