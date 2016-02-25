FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hicl Infrastructure Company board re-affirms target dividend per share of 7.60p for financial year ending 2017
February 25, 2016 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

Hicl Infrastructure Company board re-affirms target dividend per share of 7.60p for financial year ending 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Hicl Infrastructure Company Ltd

* Despite a market imbalance between weak supply and high demand for new investments, we retain a positive outlook.

* Board re-affirms target dividend per share of 7.60p for financial year ending 2017

* Cash generation from projects remains broadly in line with full year expectations and board re-affirms target dividend per share of 7.45p for current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
