ON THE MOVE-California adviser team joins LPL Financial

Oct 24 (Reuters) - California-based adviser Ross Gerber is hoping to tap into the young wealth cropping up in his neighborhood, where both Google Inc and Yahoo! Inc have company offices within a short drive of his office.

Gerber moved his independent adviser practice to LPL Financial’s broker-dealer on Monday and plans to use his new home to expand his practice, which focuses on both the traditional baby boomer generation as well as younger investors, those between the ages of 25 to 45, who are just starting to build their careers.

“We’re really building a new generation of financial advisers,” said Gerber, noting the average age of advisers on his team is 28, which has allowed them to connect with a younger client base.

Gerber, along with his partner Danilo Kawasaki, founded the independent advisory firm Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management in June 2010.

His team of 19 advisers manage about $175 million in client assets. Gerber said he plans to eventually expand that base to $1 billion in client assets.

Gerber was previously registered with the retail brokerage SagePoint Financial Inc before joining the roughly 13,100 self-employed brokers and advisers at LPL Financial.

“We wanted a company that was focused solely on advisers,” Gerber said of his decision to join LPL.

Boston-based LPL Financial, a subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, has expanded by adding individual advisers and teams, as well as larger independent groups like Gerber Kawasaki to its broker-dealer platform.

LPL also recently added California-based Capstone Affluent Strategies to its network of independent advisers. That group manages about $450 million in client assets.