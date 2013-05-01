FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Hilliard Lyons lands adviser team with $200 mln assets
May 1, 2013 / 9:01 PM / 4 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Hilliard Lyons lands adviser team with $200 mln assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Hilliard Lyons, the Louisville, Kentucky-based brokerage firm, said on Wednesday it added a team of two veteran advisers from Raymond James Financial Inc’s independent broker-dealer division.

Advisers Steven Smith and Sean Miranda, who together managed $200 million in client assets, moved to Hilliard Lyons on Wednesday after roughly a decade with Raymond James. The advisers, based in Louisville, joined the firm as financial consultants.

Smith, who has worked in the advising industry for 17 years, joined Hilliard Lyons as a senior vice president. Miranda joined as a first vice president.

Raymond James did not immediately comment on the departures.

Hilliard Lyons, founded in 1854, currently has 70 branches in 12 states across the United States. The firm also said earlier this year it landed a team in South Carolina that managed $175 million in client assets.

