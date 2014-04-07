FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Baird hires financial adviser from Wells Fargo
April 7, 2014

ON THE MOVE-Baird hires financial adviser from Wells Fargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Robert W. Baird & Co said on Monday its wealth management unit hired a veteran adviser from Wells Fargo & Co.

Joseph “Jody” McAuley will join Baird as a senior vice president, branch manager at its Charleston, South Carolina office.

McAuley started his career in 1997 with A.G. Edwards & Sons and remained there through the company’s mergers with Wachovia Securities and then Wells Fargo.

Most recently, McAuley was senior vice president-investments at Wells Fargo.

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman could not immediately confirm on the move. (Reporting by By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
