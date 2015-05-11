FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen Informatik taps Jefferies for sale of IT firm Comparex - sources
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

Raiffeisen Informatik taps Jefferies for sale of IT firm Comparex - sources

Freya Berry, Arno Schuetze

1 Min Read

LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Investment bank Jefferies is leading a potential sale of German IT company Comparex, which could value the service provider at around 350 million euros ($390.29 million), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Comparex began as a joint venture between BASF and Siemens to market computer hardware and is now a subsidiary of Raiffeisen Informatik, Austria’s largest IT provider.

Raiffeisen Informatik, Jefferies and Comparex all declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.