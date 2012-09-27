FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Compass to cut back in southern Europe
September 27, 2012

BRIEF-Compass to cut back in southern Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Compass Group PLC : * Full year expectations remain positive and unchanged * Full year constant currency revenue growth expected to be c.8%; organic

revenue growth of c.5.5% * Operating profit increase of approximately 8%; margin slightly ahead of last

year * No change to 2012 and 2013 expectations * Positive trading momentum in North America and fast growing & emerging has

continued * Economic conditions in Europe have worsened throughout the year * Will cut operations in southern Europe from £800M to £600M, creating more

profitable business

