Diageo's Walsh to chair caterer Compass -newspaper
June 16, 2013

Diageo's Walsh to chair caterer Compass -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Paul Walsh, the chief executive of drinks group Diageo is to become chairman of catering group Compass, the Sunday Times newspaper reported without citing sources.

Walsh will replace Roy Gardner, who stands down next year, it said.

Compass operates in some 50 countries and serves 4 billion meals a year at locations ranging from schools and hospitals to offshore rigs and the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

The group is targeting growth in North America and in emerging markets, and directors believes that Walsh’s experience in international expansion - he has overseen deals in Turkey, Brazil, Vietnam and China - will be an asset, the newspaper said.

Compass was not available for immediate comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
